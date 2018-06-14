SCS considers stocking schools with opioid overdose reversal drug

Shelby County Schools is considering putting Narcan in schools to protect students.

Narcan is the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. It is available over-the-counter in many states, officers across the country are being trained to use the life-saving drug.

A new Tennessee law allows school districts to use Narcan. With that law in place, SCS said it is looking at creating procedures that best protect students.

SCS said there is no increase in overdoses in the district. The Narcan proposal is simply a preventative measure.

Shelby County Councilwoman Heidi Shafer said she thinks Narcan in schools would be a benefit for the county.

"Because it's out there; it's in the culture, and we want to be able to have a chance to save the life," Shafer said. "Narcan is the way to do it, and I think they're smart to look at it and be prepared."

SCS also talked about the cost of supplying all schools with Narcan. The new state law would provide 2 free containers of Narcan to schools, but school board members wanted to know the cost in case there's ever a time where the containers wouldn't be free.

School leaders said they're going to discuss with the rest of their board members and figure out how to move forward from there.

