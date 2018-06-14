Man robbed, killed during drug deal

Kevin Jackson was shot and killed in a drug deal that turned into a robbery on June 6.

Memphian David Braxton is now charged with first-degree murder and will have to face a judge after confessing to setting up the initial robbery that led to Kevin Jackson's murder.

Witnesses told officers that Braxton was buying marijuana from Jackson, when another unknown man with a gun approached them while pointing the gun and demanding money.

After the robbery, while Jackson was driving off, shots were fired into his vehicle.

Kevin Jackson was found on Vernon Avenue near National Street. He was inside his vehicle, bleeding from his injuries. First responders took Jackson to Regional medical Center, but he died from his injuries on June 8.

