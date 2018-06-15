Potential no. 4 pick for Grizzlies dealing with injury

As the NBA Draft nears, the Memphis Grizzlies have some questions about a potential draft target.

Michael Porter, Jr. suffered hip spasms and postponed a planned workout for lottery teams tomorrow.

An MRI reportedly came back clean, and the 6'10" former McDonald's All-American could reschedule it, but more tests are needed.

Porter is coming off back surgery that derailed his freshman season at Missouri.

Grizzlies General Manger Chris Wallace said it's premature to give an opinion on Porter's draft status right now.

"Obviously, the medical information is going to loom large for him." Wallace said. "It's moving quickly before the draft so i thinks teams will know where they stand from a medical standpoint with him."

Porter is remaining confident despite the injury.

"I feel like I can impact the game at almost any level, any position," Porter said. "With the way the league's headed, those positionless players, y'know, tall wing players that can dribble the ball. I feel like I can play 1-4, and feeling the way I do now, guard 1-4. So, I believe I'm the best player in the draft."



The Grizzlies have the Number 4 pick in the first round.

The NBA Draft is Thursday night.

