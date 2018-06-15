Man shot, killed outside barbershop

The shooting happened outside a barber shop on Hillshire Drive. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Family members said Joshua Strong was shot while waiting to get a haircut. (Source: Facebook)

A man was shot and killed outside a barbershop while waiting to get a haircut.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a shopping center on Hillshire Drive.

The man family members identified as Joshua Strong, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The barber said he heard shots and looked outside to see Strong lying next to a car riddled with bullet holes.

According to police, no one witnessed the actual shooting or saw the shooter. However, they hope surveillance cameras in the area can help them find out about the suspect.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

