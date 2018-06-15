Police in AR bust drug shipments through mail - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police in AR bust drug shipments through mail

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Police found 10 pounds of marijuana in a mail package. (Source: Marianna Police) Police found 10 pounds of marijuana in a mail package. (Source: Marianna Police)
Marianna, AR (WMC) -

Police in Marianna, Arkansas, said they busted a major distribution point for marijuana in the area.

Investigators got a warrant to open a postal service package after getting information that drugs were being sent through the mail.

They found 10 pounds of marijuana inside, surrounded by foam to mask the smell.

Earlier this week, police searched a home on Robert Taylor Drive and found more boxes, along with a ledger of names and numbers.

