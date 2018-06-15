5 Great Things: Small Business Loan Fund, Comcast Scholarships, Baby Warthogs

It’s a bird? No, it’s a plane? Wait, its actually a flying porta-potty? The viral video comes from Commence City, Colorado, a suburb just to the northeast of Denver.More >>
It's been more than a week since Alice Johnson--the woman whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump--was released from prison.More >>
Virtual Realty is allowing people to get over their fears, learn skills at a new job, and much more. VR is being developed and taught in a rare virtual reality academy in the Mid-South.More >>
Fifteen minutes in an operating room at Hamilton Eye Institute changed the world of dozens on Friday.More >>
Season ticket holders for University of Memphis men's basketball got a chance to look at their seats Friday afternoon.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
