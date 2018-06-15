5 Great Things: Small Business Loan Fund, Comcast Scholarships, Baby Warthogs

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

There are always plenty of amazing things going on in the Mid-South and, as is our habit, we'd like to remind you of five of the great things that happened this week.

Epicenter and Pathway Lending launched the $15 million Memphis Small Business Opportunity Loan Fund that's intended to improve access to capital, particularly for minority- and women-owned businesses.

Initial capitalization of the fund is being provided by Pinnacle Financial Partners, First Tennessee, and Regions Bank.

The fund will provide businesses that may not yet qualify for a conventional bank business loan with access to loans ranging from $5,000 to $1,000,000 to support growth opportunities.

Entrepreneurs and business owners interested in finding out more information about the fund can attend one of two informational sessions at Epicenter on June 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or June 27, from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.

WWE superstars spoke to children in Memphis to preach the dangers of bullying and how to treat others with respect.



Mandy Rose, Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara, and Dasha Fuentes spoke at the Boys and Girls Club as part of the Be a STAR program to prevent bullying.

Each WWE star shared their own experiences with bullying.

Twenty five Memphis student received a special scholarship from Comcast this week.

Each student received $1,000 through the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

Students are selected based on community service, academic performance, and leadership skills.

Memphis College of Art graduate, Quantavious Worship -- known on Instagram as "Toonky," is making his mark on the Bluff City, one mural at a time.

As a little kid growing up in Mississippi, he told his mom he was going to art school.

Today, at age 23, he's in demand, creating digital art, making t-shirt designs, and painting murals.

Worship's goals for the next 10 years of his career include travel and opening his own business.

More warthogs are making their way into the Memphis Zoo.

This spring, the zoo welcomed four baby warthogs; Peyton, Rodgers, Carson, and Cameron.

The babies and mom, Daphne, are doing well and are currently on exhibit at the Round Barn.

Scientifically known as Phacochoerus africanus, warthogs can be found in Grassland, Savanna, and Woodland in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.