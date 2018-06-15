2 teens sought, 2 in custody after carjacking attempt goes awry

Two teens are in custody and two more are sought by police after a carjacking attempt.

A woman pulled up to her home on Tanglewood Street on Wednesday afternoon when four males approached her, according to Memphis Police Department.

One suspect asked for her phone. When she refused, a second suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys.

She again refused, and the first suspect punched her in the face.

That's when the woman began yelling and honking her horn.

She said the teens all went running.

Two suspects were taken into custody; the two others have not been identified.

An unnamed 14-year-old and 19-year-old Monterio Smith are charged with attempted carjacking.

If you know where the two other suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

