Job fair organized by Memphis plumbing company

Smith's Plumbing Services is looking to add more qualified plumbers and staff employees.

Smith's Plumbing is hosting a job fair for prospective employees.

People attending the job fair will get to meet the company's owner, Dustin Smith, and take a tour of the facility.

The job fair will take place June 23 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. It will be at Smith's Plumbing Services, located at 6843 Summer Avenue in Bartlett.

Smith's Plumbing is looking to hire plumbers. They will work 40 hours a week with pay ranging between $20-26 per hour.

The company is also in need of office staff. They will work 40 hours per week with pay ranging from $15-20 per hour.

All Smith's Plumbing employees qualify for health and dental insurance, 401K match, paid holidays, and more.

