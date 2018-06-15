Van Exel, Stackhouse headline Grizzlies' assistant coaching staff

A group of seasoned coaching vets and former All-Stars will make up the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff for the 2018-19 season.

The Grizzlies finalized their assistant coaching staff under J.B. Bickerstaff.

Chad Forcier, Jerry Stackhouse, Greg Buckner, Vitaly Potapenko, Nick Van Exel, and Adam Mazarei will serve as assistant coaches while J.J. Outlaw and Kevin Burleson were hired as assistant coaches/player development.

Forcier spent the last two NBA seasons on the Orlando Magic coaching staff. Before that, he worked under Gregg Popovich, Rick Carlisle, and George Karl.

Jerry Stackhouse has served as an assistant coach with the Raptors and head coach of the G-League Raptors, where he was named Coach of the Year in 2017. Before that, he was a two-time NBA All-Star in his lengthy career.

Buckner, Mazarei, Outlaw and Van Exel return to the Grizzlies after being on Bickerstaff's bench last year. Van Exel was named an NBA All-Star with the Lakers in 1997-98.

Potapenko joins the staff after having played as recently as 2007-08.

Burleson comes over from Iowa, where he was an assistant coach for the G-League Wolves.

