Heads up! Heat advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

As we push into Father’s Day weekend the heat and humidity will be an issue.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Saint Francis, Cross, Poinsett, Crittenden, and Mississippi counties until 9 p.m. on Friday.

This means that heat index reading will be 103+ this afternoon in those locations.

Caution is urged as we move to the hottest part of the day, even for those locations not under the Heat Advisory.

It is a good idea to drink plenty of fluids if outside, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing, and wait to do any outdoor activities closer to sunset.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as the heat and humidity can bring on bad situations rather quickly.

As we move into the weekend, more heat and humidity are possible, with that being said we will possibly see more Heat Advisories issued through the weekend as the heat and humidity stays high.

