Oxford High School's docu-series wins two Emmys

Oxford High School's sports broadcasting team was awarded two Southeast Emmys.

Two episodes of the team's show "The Season" won awards in the Sports category and Sports Program category.

"The Season" is a docu-series telling the the story through the eyes of athletes, according to The Oxford Eagle.

Oxford High's broadcasting team is made of four students, and they produced eight episodes of the show. "The Season" began three years ago.

Since the shows conception, the Oxford students have won eight Southeast Emmys.

