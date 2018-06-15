Fred's looking into selling retail pharmacies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fred's looking into selling retail pharmacies

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis-based Fred's is looking into selling its retail pharmacies. 

Fred's sold its specialty pharmacies to CVS for $40 million on Tuesday, and Fred's management hired investment bankers to evaluate the value of the pharmacies. 

Fred's bulked up in both specialty and retail pharmacy divisions as part of a plan to transition into the healthcare. 

