Penny Hardaway excitement worth $4.5M increase

Season ticket holders for University of Memphis men's basketball got a chance to look at their seats Friday afternoon.

Excitement is at an all time high with former Tiger Penny Hardaway now at the helm of the basketball program.

The university reported a $4.5 million increase in athletic tickets sales and donations in 2019. The university credits Hardaway's hiring for the increased flow of money.

"I'm very excited about it ready for the crowds to be back and excitement in the air and all the noise and everything that goes with it. I think this place is going to be full and very much rocking," season ticket holder Jody Alford said.

FedExForum staff said most season tickets are sold out, but there are some still available.

