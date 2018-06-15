Alice Johnson adjusting to life as a free woman

It's been more than a week since Alice Johnson--the woman whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump--was released from prison.

She's had several busy days, including interviews and meeting with reality star Kim Kardashian-West.

"When I saw Kim when I answered the door, we both screamed. Totally unscripted, nothing was scripted and both of our eyes got big when we finally saw each other, we were hugging. It was wonderful," Johnson said. "It was not like meeting a celebrity, it was like meeting a friend."

Now that she has a second chance at life, Johnson hopes to take on prison reform both locally and nationally.

"I see us working together, and I hope I'll be able to work with even the White House on some things," she said.

But as she continues to transition into everyday life, Johnson said she still has some adjusting to do, like getting used to her cell phone.

In the midst of her hectic days and numerous interviews, Johnson said she's just enjoying being free.

"I'm not missing anything. I've got plenty of time now that I'm free," she said.

Johnson will begin her new job doing administrative work at a local dentist office soon. In the meantime, she said she’s enjoying spending time with loved ones.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.