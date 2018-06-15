Virtual reality academy creates opportunities for Mid-Southerners

Virtual Realty is allowing people to get over their fears, learn skills at a new job, and much more. VR is being developed and taught in a rare virtual reality academy in the Mid-South.

"Virtual reality is the future now," Vince Jordan, CEO and President of Lobaki Inc. "This is happening right now."



Virtual reality is used for entertainment, in schools and even some big named companies use it for employee training.



Jordan started Lobaki and showed us around his foundation's Virtual Reality Academy—where local high school students are creating virtual reality worlds.



"This is just a cave scene that I built with crystals," one student said.



"You're transported to another place, another time, another dimension," Jordan explained.



At the academy, students hone technical and creative skills.



"Wow! My art moves," Lyn Moore a Clarksdale High School student said.



There are only five other virtual reality academies in the country. Lobaki has the distinction of creating the largest in-school academy in the U.S. in Jackson, Mississippi.



When students graduate from the academy, they can get entry level jobs with starting salaries of $60,000 a year with chance to earn six figures quickly.



"Hopefully it gives me a lot of opportunities," Moore said.



Jordan believes academies like these can change small towns like Clarksdale all over the country.



If you want to get involved or to learn more about what they're doing at this virtual reality center, go to lobaki.com.

