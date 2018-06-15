Landspout captured on video near Wynne, Arkansas on Friday

A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.More >>
Check out this video of a Landspout that Thomas McCutchen captured Friday afternoon around 4:45 just west of Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Virtual Realty is allowing people to get over their fears, learn skills at a new job, and much more. VR is being developed and taught in a rare virtual reality academy in the Mid-South.More >>
People raced downtown Friday afternoon to try out Memphis' new motorized scooters.More >>
It’s a bird? No, it’s a plane? Wait, its actually a flying porta-potty? The viral video comes from Commence City, Colorado, a suburb just to the northeast of Denver.More >>
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
A grandmother in Hart County said she has seen bobcats before, but never like the one she encountered last week.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
