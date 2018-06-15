Electric scooter sharing service officially launches in Memphis

A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.More >>
Check out this video of a Landspout that Thomas McCutchen captured Friday afternoon around 4:45 just west of Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Virtual Realty is allowing people to get over their fears, learn skills at a new job, and much more. VR is being developed and taught in a rare virtual reality academy in the Mid-South.More >>
People raced downtown Friday afternoon to try out Memphis' new motorized scooters.More >>
It’s a bird? No, it’s a plane? Wait, its actually a flying porta-potty? The viral video comes from Commence City, Colorado, a suburb just to the northeast of Denver.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
