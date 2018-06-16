FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High heat and humidity expected Saturday

High heat and humidity will be a major issue this Father’s Day weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY is will be issued starting at 11 a.m. this morning and will last until 7 p.m. tonight for a majority of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

This means that heat index reading will be 103+ this afternoon in those locations.

Caution is urged as we move to the hottest part of the day, even for the few counties and locations not under the Heat Advisory.

It is a good idea to drink plenty of fluids if outside, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing, and wait to do any outdoor activities closer to sunset.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as the heat and humidity can bring on bad situations rather quickly.

Keep it with WMC Action News 5 and the First Alert Weather Team on how long the heat will last and when we will finally see a break from this end of spring warm up.

