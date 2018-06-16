FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High heat and humidity expected Saturday

High heat and humidity will be a major issue this Father’s Day weekend.More >>
A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.More >>
Check out this video of a Landspout that Thomas McCutchen captured Friday afternoon around 4:45 just west of Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Virtual Realty is allowing people to get over their fears, learn skills at a new job, and much more. VR is being developed and taught in a rare virtual reality academy in the Mid-South.More >>
People raced downtown Friday afternoon to try out Memphis' new motorized scooters.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
