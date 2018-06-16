Zach Randolph's brother shot, killed overnight in Indiana

Zach Randolph's brother, Roger Randolph, was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana. (Source: WTHR)

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Hop's Blues Room, according to WTHR.

Police believe the shooting was intentional, and said that Roger was pronounced dead at the scene.

NBA star Zach Randolph’s brother, Roger, was shot + killed early this morning outside Hop’s Blues Room in Marion. Friends and family are demanding justice...dozens of people were here when it happened, so they’re asking them to do the right thing: come forward with info @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/wT9N5e16QG — Anna Carrera (@AnnaWTHR) June 16, 2018

Zach Randolph played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-2017.

