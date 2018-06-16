Zach Randolph's brother shot, killed overnight in Indiana - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Zach Randolph's brother shot, killed overnight in Indiana

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Zach Randolph's brother, Roger Randolph, was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana. (Source: WTHR) Zach Randolph's brother, Roger Randolph, was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana. (Source: WTHR)
MARION, IN (WMC) -

Zach Randolph's brother, Roger Randolph, was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana. 

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Hop's  Blues Room, according to WTHR.

Police believe the shooting was intentional, and said that Roger was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Zach Randolph played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-2017. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly