Zach Randolph's brother shot, killed overnight in Indiana

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARION, IN (WMC) -

Zach Randolph's brother, Roger Randolph, was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana. 

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Hop's  Blues Room, according to WTHR.

Police believe the shooting was intentional, and said that Roger was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Zach Randolph played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-2017. 

