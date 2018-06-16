4 shot, 1 killed in Hickory Hill shooting

Four people were shot in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shootings happened Saturday afternoon on Myers Road near the Clarke Road intersection.

Two of the victims were taken to Regional Medical Center. One was critical and the other was non-critical.

The other two victims arrived at Delta Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds from the same scene. One of the victims is in non-critical condition, and the other was pronounced dead on arrival.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.