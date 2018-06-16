Man shot in Hickory Hill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in Hickory Hill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Myers Road near the Clarke Road intersection.

The victim's condition is unavailable at the this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

