Police: Grandson of 81-year-old injured in drive-by shooting shoots, kills 15-year-old girl

West Memphis Police Department made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl.

Kelton Moore is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordyne Craig as she walked to the store on 15th Street with her boyfriend on Saturday, June 9.

At last update, that boyfriend, who was also shot, was still in the hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed that Moore, the suspected shooter, and his 81-year-old grandmother were both shot on 16th Street on June 6--just days before Craig was killed.

West Memphis PD arrested Desmond Mason in that shooting.

WMC Action News 5 spoke to that 81-year-old grandmother--Frankie Moore--after she was shot, and on Saturday, Chris Luther went back to her door and asked her if she believes her grandson shot and killed Craig.

"No. He said he didn't do it," Moore said.

West Memphis PD said it is investigating the shootings to see if they are related, and see if Craig's death was in retaliation to the first shooting.

There was also a third shooting in West Memphis where a teenager died--the second homicide in as many weeks here.

