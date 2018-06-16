Police: Grandson of 81-year-old injured in drive-by shooting shoots, kills 15-year-old girl

West Memphis Police Department made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl.More >>
Look at these future doctors! The University of Tennessee Health Science Center hosted the annual “Determined to Be a Doctor Someday” White Coat Ceremony on Saturday.More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is complete!More >>
Temperatures outside are excruciatingly hot. Something festival goers at Juneteenth know all too well.More >>
Zach Randolph's brother, Roger Randolph, was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
