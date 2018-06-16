Kids receive white coats from program that hopes to encourage careers in medicine

Look at these future doctors!

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center hosted the annual “Determined to Be a Doctor Someday” White Coat Ceremony on Saturday.

Seven kids ages 2 – 5 received their white coats for wanting to become a doctor after a six-month program.

The program hopes to expose young people to careers in medicine at an early age.

