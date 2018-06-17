3 men shot in overnight shootings

Three people have been shot in multiple shootings from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Everette Avenue and Merton Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe the suspects were driving a white four door car.

The second shooting happened after midnight at 755 Decatur Street. Police say a fight broke out and someone started shooting. One man was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Flamingo Road. The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

If you have any information on these shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

