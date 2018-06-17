Meet the father-son doctor duo from Memphis

There are two doctors at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis that may seem like typical colleagues, but they have a lot more in common.

"Rusty Shappley, I'm a urologist," Rusty said.

"And I'm Vance Shappley, Rusty's dad, also a urologist," Vance said.

For 10 years, this father-son duo has worked side-by-side in a high-stress environment.

"I was born in this hospital, and I rounded with him when I was a little boy," Rusty said.

While Rusty decided to follow in his dad's footsteps, it didn't seem like the two would ever actually work together.

"We weren't around each other for what 12 or 13 years?" Vance asked.

"Fifteen years, 15 years," Rusty responded.

"And since he's returned, we do a lot of things together," Vance said.

They even work in the same operating room, but as you can imagine, these two don't always see eye-to-eye.

"I guess it can be a little frustrating if you think you're right, but it's really not a big deal. We're able to get through it pretty easily. Wouldn't you say?" Vance asked.

"We've disagreed for my entire lifetime off and on, and as a result, we have a lot of experience doing that," Rusty responded with a laugh. "Every single moment is not always eye to eye. It's the same with successful marriages."

What makes it work is their respect for each other, as father and son, and colleagues.

"It's a wonderful experience on a day-to-day basis, and I look forward to doing this as long as we can," Rusty said.

