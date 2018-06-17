Man shot twice while sitting in driveway

Memphis Police Department is working to bring multiple shooters to justice after a string of violence on a hot summer weekend.

One man was shot helping take care of his mother.

Grainy surveillance video on Flamingo Road shows the moments before a man was shot Sunday morning around 1 a.m. while sitting in his car.

In the video, two men run up a driveway and into a car port, then several flashes of light. Some neighbors said they heard two gunshots. Moment later, the two men run away toward Perkins Road.

The man in the car, who was shot twice, drove himself to the hospital.

A neighbor, who didn't give her name, said it was her son who was shot sitting in her driveway. She said he's doing OK in the hospital.

"He said he was sitting in the car looking at his phone. And he hadn't gotten out of the car yet and they walked up and started shooting," the neighbor said.

Neighbors were unsettled after the shooting. None of them wanted to show their face on camera, but they did describe the man shot in this car port as a kind, middle aged family man.

"He takes care of his mom; he's really sweet," a neighbor said.

This wasn't the only neighborhood that saw violence over the weekend. There were five shootings in the city of Memphis this weekend. A total of eight people were injured, and so far one person has died.

The shooting on Flamingo Road has, what neighbors describe as a sleepy area, on edge.

"Actually went out and bought security cameras and a new light. Literally this afternoon. Not like that helps but it's something maybe it's a deterrent," a neighbor said.

If you have any information on any of these shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

