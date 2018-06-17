Man critically injured in Whitehaven apartment complex shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critically injured in Whitehaven apartment complex shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in a Whitehaven apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Peppertree Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

The man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

