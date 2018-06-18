Tchulahoma Rd to be blocked during weeks-long construction

Traffic will be diverted from Tchulahoma Road as it undergoes some major changes.

The road will be closed between Holmes and Stateline roads beginning Monday.

Crews will work on several different areas, including widening the northbound lane to eventually add a second northbound lane.

The work is expected to last between four and six weeks.

There will be detour routes on Stateline, Swinnea, and Holmes roads.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.