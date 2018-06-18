Man killed in hit-and-run in Midtown

Five local students are preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime, working at a music festival in South Africa.More >>
Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian.
Traffic will be diverted from Tchulahoma Road as it undergoes some major changes.
A man was shot in a Whitehaven apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.
Memphis Police Department is working to bring multiple shooters to justice after a string of violence on a hot summer weekend.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.
China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.
