Man killed in hit-and-run in Midtown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Claybrook Street around Midnight on Sunday night.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver fled the area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

