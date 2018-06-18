Young Memphians get international lessons at South African music - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Young Memphians get international lessons at South African music fest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The Memphis Music Initiative helps underprivileged youth work in music.
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Five local students are preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime, working at a music festival in South Africa.

The students will leave July 4 for the Stellanbosch International Chamber Music Festival where they'll work with the production team at the festival.

They'll also run sound and help record performances each night.

Sunday, the five students were inside the Young Avenue Sound recording studio learning about the music software they'll use during the festival.

It's all possible through the Memphis Music initiative.

"Traveling outside of Memphis, and seeing the diverse type of opportunities that exist and understand that everybody around the world regards Memphis very highly in the music world," Ty Boyland said of what he's most excited for."

The Memphis Music Initiative helps underprivileged youth get job training in music to pursue their dreams. Click here to learn more.

