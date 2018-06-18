Best places for a summer road trip

With consumer demand for gas hitting an all-time high earlier this month, prices at the pump creeping up, and people across the country preparing to drive to vacation destinations, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released three key reports to help people maximize both savings and fun.

In its survey of the Best States for Summer Road Trips, here are the Top Ten states:

Wyoming North Carolina Minnesota Texas Florida Louisiana Washington New York Utah Colorado

Key Stats – Best vs. Worst:

California has the highest number of scenic byways, 66, which is 22 times higher than in Delaware, the state with the lowest at three.

Wyoming has the lowest daily price for camping, $32, which is 2.1 times lower than in Connecticut, the state with the highest at $68.

Arizona has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room, $64, which is 3.4 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at $218.

Vermont has the lowest number of car thefts per 1,000 residents, 0.45, which is 12.5 times lower than in New Mexico, the state with the highest at 5.64.

And here are highlights of WalletHub’s 2018 Gas & Travel Survey:

49% of drivers choose where to get gas based on price, followed by convenience (38%), with brand (10%) coming in well behind.

25% of people have driven in at least 25 states. California (11%) and Texas (10%) are the most popular picks for best state to drive in.

Nearly 1 in 3 people think an individual should have to take a test to get a credit card, just like a driver’s license.

62% of people want rewards on gas more than any other type of travel purchase.

