Victim found dead, naked in double homicide at apartment complex

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide near Parkway Village.

The crime happened at the Villas at Willow Creek Apartments on Monday morning.

One man and a woman were found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that one of the victims was found naked next to a car.

Investigators believe the victims knew the suspect, but they do not have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

