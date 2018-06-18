Victim found dead, naked in double homicide at apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Victim found dead, naked in double homicide at apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Victim found dead, naked in double homicide at apartment complex (Source: WMC Action News 5) Victim found dead, naked in double homicide at apartment complex (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide near Parkway Village. 

The crime happened at the Villas at Willow Creek Apartments on Monday morning. 

One man and a woman were found shot and pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police say that one of the victims was found naked next to a car.

Investigators believe the victims knew the suspect, but they do not have anyone in custody. 

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly