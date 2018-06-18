Victim found dead, naked in double homicide at apartment complex

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide near Parkway Village.More >>
With consumer demand for gas hitting an all-time high earlier this month, prices at the pump creeping up, and people across the country preparing to drive to vacation destinations, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released three key reports to help people maximize both savings and fun.
Five local students are preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime, working at a music festival in South Africa.
Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian.
Traffic will be diverted from Tchulahoma Road as it undergoes some major changes.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.
A spokeswoman said the company was "amazed" and "impressed" by the thoughtfulness of the idea.
