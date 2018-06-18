MLGW to close Ayers for water installation project

Picture of area MLGW will be shutting down for water installment project ( source: MLGW)

Memphis Light, Gas and Water will temporarily shut down Ayers Street from Poplar Avenue to Mosby Avenue each night this week to work on a water service installation project.

The shut down will start each night at 11:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

MLGW asks drivers to use Decatur Street and Dunlap Street as alternative routes while the streets are closed.

The project is expected to be completed Saturday, June 23.

