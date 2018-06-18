Police cruiser hit outside home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police cruiser hit outside home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The cruiser was hit while officers were on a call. (Source: WMC Action News 5) The cruiser was hit while officers were on a call. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis police cruiser was hit Monday morning.

Officers were called to a domestic violence incident on Berrydale Avenue when the officer's car was hit.

The officer was injured but is expected to be OK.

A woman was taken into custody in connection to the domestic situation.

