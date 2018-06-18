Memphis College of Art students bring awareness to opioid epidemic with art

Sample billboard image from the MCA'S students project ( Source MCA Students’ Campaign Presentation)

Memphis College of Art students help bring awareness to the opioid epidemic through art.

Shelby County Health Department hired MCA’s design lab course class to design the campaign.

The students created three campaigns that will be displayed across billboards, posters, and social media.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Lutrell will host an unveiling and discussion around the opioid crisis Tuesday, June 19 at Red Cross Mid-South Chapter beginning at 2 p.m.

