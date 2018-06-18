Share the Pennies Program applications open on Tuesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Share the Pennies Program applications open on Tuesday

(Source: mlgw) (Source: mlgw)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Share the Pennies Program  2018 applications open on Tuesday  

Share the Pennies is a program that helps low-income homeowners with weatherization improvements.  

Those improvements include attic insulation, broken window replacements, HVAC, water heater and other repairs to make their homes more energy efficient. 

Due to high demand, complete applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and  they must be submitted online only. No in-person applications are allowed.  

Rental properties are ineligible. The applications open at 7 a.m.  For more information, click here 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly