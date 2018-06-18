Share the Pennies Program applications open on Tuesday

Share the Pennies Program 2018 applications open on Tuesday

Share the Pennies is a program that helps low-income homeowners with weatherization improvements.

Those improvements include attic insulation, broken window replacements, HVAC, water heater and other repairs to make their homes more energy efficient.

Due to high demand, complete applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and they must be submitted online only. No in-person applications are allowed.

Rental properties are ineligible. The applications open at 7 a.m. For more information, click here

