Nuclear monitoring group moves backup location to Millington

The group that monitors nuclear activity around the world now has its backup center in Millington, Tennessee.

Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) recently moved its Contingency of Operations (COOP) from San Antonio, Texas, to the Mid-South. The $3.9 million move was completed two years ahead of schedule.

The Department of Defense ultimately picked Millington because it best fit 17 key factors for current mission needs and potential for future growth.

"The facility in Tennessee presented the best long-term solution for our COOP relocation," program analyst Mark Smith said. "The center offers more than 31,000 square feet of dedicated space in a secure facility, and the Navy has been exceedingly accommodating to our unique needs and requirement."

AFTAC is the Department of Defense's sole nuclear treaty monitoring center. The main AFTAC center is located at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. The group provides uninterrupted access to nuclear event detection data to the highest level in the U.S. government.

AFTAC also runs the United States Nuclear Detection Center, which monitors nuclear testing and proliferation worldwide.

"Millington offers our leadership the unique opportunity to create a fully operational alternate operations center if needed in the event Patrick AFB should become inhabitable due to a natural or man-made disaster," Smith said.

AFTAC is contracted to stay in Millington through 2042.

