Miss Mississippi 2018 contestants arrive in Vicksburg

A few contestants from this year's competition walking into the auditorium (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The 2018 Miss Mississippi pageant is here!

Forty-nine contestants arrived in Vicksburg, Mississippi on Sunday hoping to win the title.

The Miss Mississippi contest began in 1934 and has been held in Vicksburg since 1958.

The contestants are beginning the week with rehearsals and taping numbers for the pageant production.

Contestants are preparing to look "Simply the Best" which is the theme of this year's pageant.

Although the Miss America Corporation has announced that the swimwear category will be eliminated nationally, contestants will compete in the swimwear competition this year.

Monday evening saw the Parade of Contestants in downtown Vicksburg, and on Wednesday night they will take the stage for the first round of preliminary competitions.

The televised pageant will air live on Bounce TV on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

The Miss Mississippi Pageant winner will compete in the national Miss America Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Click here to learn more about the pageant and see a list of the contestants.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.