Hearse created to combat opioid epidemic

A newly created opioid hearse is the latest attempt to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic in America.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr and Bob Arrington, of Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, Tennessee, teamed up to create the hearse.

The vehicle contains phrases like, "get your loved one help before it's too late," "fentanyl kills," "don't be the next body," and "don't let this be your last ride."

The hearse also features the Tennessee REDLINE phone number (1-800-889-9789). Tennessee REDLINE is a group that provides 24-hour help for mental health, substance abuse, and other addictive behaviors.

The opioid hearse will be introduced June 22 at Ridgecrest Cemetery. It will then be available for use in parades, school events, county fairs, festivals, and pretty much any other event.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.