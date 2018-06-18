Free bowling available to Mid-South children this summer

The Kids Bowl Free program allows kids to bowl all summer long. for free (Source: Pixabay)

Kids need things to do so they won't be bored during the summer.

For parents that are looking to find things for their children to do, check out Kids Bowl Free.

The program allows kids to bowl two games per day all summer long for free!

You can redeem free coupons with the Kids Bowl Free app (Apple / Android).

There are five locations in Memphis where the Kids Bowl Free program is accepted:

Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes

Cordova Bowling Center

Winchester Bowl.

Andy B's Family Entertainment

Andy B's Funquest- Collierville

