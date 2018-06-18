Memphis tax preparer admits to filing false claims

A Memphis tax preparer has admitted to filing false claims with the IRS.

According to a release, Gina Holley included false Fuel Tax credits from 2014 to 2016, even though she knew the taxpayers she was helping were not entitled to the credits.

Holley's claims cost the IRS nearly half a million dollars.

She's expected to be sentenced in September.

Holley faces up to three years in prison and could be fined $100,000.

