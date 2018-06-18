Commission to grant budget increase for SCS

Commissioners will grant the uptick in funding for SCS for the next fiscal year. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Shelby County commissioners are working to hammer out next year's budget.

That includes a $1 billion ask from Shelby County Schools with the district wanting $12.7 million more than last year.

Commissioners plan to grant the uptick in funding for SCS for the next fiscal year. It came in the form of a deal worked out this past weekend.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a group of a few dozen education advocates, supporters, county commissioners and board members rallied on the steps in front of the commission chambers hopeful the body would sign off on the nearly $13 million funding increase.

The money would go toward hiring more guidance counselors and school resource officers as well as improving literacy district-wide.

In the end, the commission approved what Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell had budgeted roughly $8 million and told the district they could come back and get the rest of the money from the county, likely by the fall.

“I think the county commission stretched and met us where we were and did a really good job in terms of being a great partner and supporting education,” said SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

