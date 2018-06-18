Stolen special edition Neiman Marcus car recovered from Mississippi River

The Infiniti after being pulled from the river (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A one-of-a-kind sports car is now a muddy mess.

The special edition Infiniti was found at the bottom of the Mississippi River in DeSoto County after being stolen in Memphis.

It was reported stolen from downtown Memphis almost two months ago.

Last week, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office got a report a car was submerged in the river.

The tow truck company that pulled it out found out how special the car is when an employee's wife remembered the story WMC5’s Janice Broach did in April.

"It was full of mud weighed a ton,” said D.C. Thompson with Lazer Towing. “It was hard to get out. Was no fish in it."

Thompson pulled what was a primo special edition $70,000 Neiman Marcus Christmas book gold 2017 Infiniti Q 60 out of the Mississippi River.

After its time in the river, it's not so fancy anymore.

"It was upside down and one wheel was sticking up out of the water,” Thompson said.

Desoto County investigators said fishermen spotted the car near Bass Landing just outside of Walls last Tuesday. The water level is lower, and the car became visible.

It appears the car either went into the river or the car was put in at the boat ramp about a half mile down the road and floated downriver.

There are cables along the bank between those two spots, making it difficult to launch a car into the river.

The owner of the car reported it stolen from downtown Memphis near the end of April at Vance and Mulberry.

Neiman Marcus made 50 of the special cars. The only one in Memphis was purchased at Infiniti of Memphis by a man who lives in Memphis.

"It's a car nobody is going to miss going down the road,” said Chad Tidwell at Infiniti of Memphis on Germantown Road back in April.

It is a ghost of itself now. Thompson only knew he pulled out a "nice car."

He hadn’t heard of Neiman Marcus, but he sure knew what the car offered despite the mud.

"I didn't know it was a Neiman Marcus special,” Thompson said. “I did look it up and saw the motor was about 400 horsepower.”

WMC5 reached out to the owner of the Infiniti, who did not return our call. He did not want to talk about it when it was stolen either.

Memphis police are trying to figure out how the car ended up in the river. If you know anything, call law enforcement.

