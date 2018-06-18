‘Black Panther’ actor shares award with man who disarmed Waffle House shooter

Shaw (left) and Boseman (right) pose at the MTV Movie Awards (Source: Chad Boseman via Twitter)

A Marvel superhero paid tribute to a real-life hero at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards on Monday night.

While accepting the “Best Hero” award for his role in “Black Panther,” actor Chadwick Boseman said he wanted to share the stage with another hero.

“I just want to acknowledge somebody that is here today,” Boseman said. “James Shaw Jr., where you are? Stand?”

Shaw, who was in the audience, is the man who wrestled away a rifle from the shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee earlier this year. He also set up a GoFundMe for victims of the shooting.

Boseman said he wanted Shaw to take the "Golden Popcorn Award" home with him.

Afterward, Boseman tweeted that Shaw is “a true hero that walks among us.”

?????? and more ??… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.