Calvary Rescue Mission opening new facility to help homeless men

The ribbon will be cut Tuesday morning at an all-new Calvary Rescue Mission, a place where 20,000 men have had a chance to hit the re-start button on life.

In 51 years of serving homeless men, Calvary Rescue Mission has provided a place to stay when desperate men had no other place to go.

"This is kind of like stepping back into time here,” said Bob Freudiger.

Freudiger welcomed WMC5 cameras down into the dark dorms of the old Calvary Rescue Mission

on South Third Street, where quarters are tight:

“Each man has the personal space about the size of a jail cell,” Freudiger said.

Volunteers from Bellevue Baptist served a spaghetti supper to Calvary clients like David Wilson who looks forward to a better life after 6 months here.

"When I leave, I want to have me a good job, take care of my kids, that's the most important thing that I'm really working on,” Wilson said.

Men like Wilson will have a greater chance o do just that inside Calvary's new $2.9 million building that's three and a half times the size of the old one.

Computer and job training, GED Equivalency Classes, on-site medical and dental check-ups and addiction recovery programs will be offered in the new space!

"We say it's not a hand-out, it's a hand up,” Freudiger said. “We're not helping someone just for now. We're helping them for all eternity."

So many supporters believe in Calvary's faith-based program. The ministry cuts the ribbon Tuesday on its sparkling new space debt free.

