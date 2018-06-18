Grizz Gaming competes in NBA 2K League

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.More >>
A Memphis police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop.More >>
A 20-year-old man is behind bars, charged in a shooting that injured four people during a robbery. It was all part of a violent weekend.More >>
The popularity of eSports is rising in the United States, and the Memphis Grizzlies is one of the organizations embracing video games.More >>
The ribbon will be cut Tuesday morning at an all-new Calvary Rescue Mission, a place where 20,000 men have had a chance to hit the re-start button on life.More >>
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta, GA, by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
A few visitors learned to never turn their back on a tiger. Fortunately, this tiger was in an enclosed space.More >>
