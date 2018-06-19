Memphis police officer hit by car during traffic stop

The officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Memphis police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop.

Officials said the officer pulled over a car near Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said a Chevy pickup truck passing by hit the officer. Police said the pickup was heading in the opposite direction and crossed the center line before hitting the officer.

The driver stayed on the scene; it's unclear if he or she will face charges.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It's the second MPD officer injured on duty Monday.

Monday morning, an officer was hit while inside his cruiser. Officers were responding to a domestic violence call. That officer is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.