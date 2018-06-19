1 dead, 1 critical in double shooting

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Country Trail Drive, near Reese Road.

One person was killed in the shooting; another victim is in critical condition.

Police are investigating two locations--at a home and a nearby fire station where it appears one of the shooting victims was taken.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

