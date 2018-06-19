Wet stretch of weather in Mid-South

One to two inches of rain expected through Friday. Source: WMC Action News 5

The Mid-South is sandwiched between two weather systems that will give us a high chance for rain through the end of the week.

A southwest wind flow is funneling in moisture from a low pressure system near the coast of Texas. This will serve as our moisture source and possibly deliver over an inch of rain through Friday.

There will also be a weak cold front to our west, which will help push moisture into our area as it moves east.

Although we are not anticipating any severe weather, a strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The best chance for storms would be on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers will be likely on Thursday and early Friday with high rain chances most of the day. However, it looks like we will be dry on Friday night for any outdoor plans.

Due to the cloudy conditions and rain chances, temperatures will be running several degrees below average. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.